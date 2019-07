© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters



Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist and political commentator, working at RT since 2015.

The prospect of John Ratcliffe as the new US director of national intelligence has Democrats and the media alarmed far more so than usual, perhaps because as DNI he could expose things they would prefer to stay hidden.after he leaves on August 15.and now faces the Senate confirmation process.Trump said he will appoint someone "soon" but critics say the 2004 law establishing the office specifically says the principal deputy - in this case, CIA veteran Sue Gordon - shall be in charge.It has become the new normal thatThey seem to be alarmed by Ratcliffe far more than usual, however. Amazingly, despite the complete catastrophe that 'Russiagate' has turned into for the Democrats,Here's Atlantic writer Adam Serwer claiming Coats is being replaced because he was trying to "prevent foreign attacks on American elections."argued along the same lines, claiming that(D-NY) put forth another talking point that quickly became popular:The implication is clear:- to borrow the title of ousted FBI chief Jim Comey's self-serving book -Presumably, that "higher" loyalty led Comey, former DNI James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan to claim that Russia "hacked our democracy" in 2016 and target Trump's campaign by spying on Carter Page and entrapping George Papadopoulos.Nominating Coats - an establishment Republican and longtime Russia hawk - may have made sense in February 2017, but he has since repeatedly demonstrated thatYou may recall that the day after Trump's attempt to mend relations with Russia at the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin, the DNI released a statement doubling down on the Clapper-Comey-Brennan "assessment" blaming Russia for election meddling. His posture even led topenned by an anonymous executive branch official claiming to be a member of the anti-Trump "resistance" on the inside.Amid the outrage about Ratcliffe's nomination,He did so as part of the House Intelligence Committee probe into the entire unsavory affair, back in late 2017, which resulted in the 'Nunes Memo' in February 2018 and retreated into a career of a Fox News pundit.the firm that produced the so-called 'Steele dossier'.Within 48 hours, Trump said he would let the attorney general and DNI review those files before making them public, out of concern for allies, and intelligence sources and methods.With the Russiagate conspiracy now in shambles and Ratcliffe poised to blow the lid on the 'Spygate' scandal that spawned it, no wonder the people involved and their partisan supporters are more than a little nervous.