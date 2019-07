Mariupol, occupied Donbass - Earlier, there were reports of Ukrainian Nazi battalions such as " Azov " and the " Right Sector " running Gestapo-style prisons . But even more convincing new evidence has emerged that the secret prison in the Mariupol airport, occupied Donbass, exists.RIA Novosti conducted a journalistic investigation. Ex-inmates and employees of the prison, which is unofficially called the Library, said that it belongs to the Azov Battalion and is sponsored by the SBU.Novorossiya (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics) have been fighting these monsters for over 5 years and they've known this ever since.