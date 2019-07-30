© Reuters / Goran Tomasevic

NATO's bombing of Libya has set the North African nation back decades, the country's ex-foreign minister has told RT, challenging the notion that the West had launched its military campaign there for humanitarian reasons.Washington invoked a flashy new doctrine, R2P ("Right to Protect"), in order to justify the 2011 military intervention in Libya. Instead of protecting civilians, the campaign has led to massive instability which has destroyed the fabric of Libyan society, Dr. Mustafa El Zaidi, the country's former health minister and former minister of foreign affairs, told Afshin Rattansi on RT's Going Underground.