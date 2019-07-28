© Jonathan Ernst

With what most everyone is calling a stunningly disjointed and extremely disappointing presentation before Congress by Special Counsel and former FBI Director Robert Mueller,Democrats are going to have to rely on the traditional electoral means to remove President Trump from office in 2020.This is the way it should be. Achieving regime change through impeachment would have converted the United States into a standard banana republic.Ever since Trump became the GOP nominee for president, Democrats,Once Trump became president, however, his opponents refused to accept the electoral outcome and began trying to remove him from office through impeachment. That's where the anti-Russia brouhaha came into play.During the campaign, it was increasingly clear that Trump and Clinton were on opposite sides of the Russia controversy. Trump desired to establish friendly relations with Russia, which was exactly what Russia wanted.Ever since the sudden and unexpected end of the Cold War, the Pentagon, CIA, and NSA — the three principal components of the national-security state — did everything they could to make Russia, once again, an official enemy of the United States. Clinton was squarely on the side of the national-security establishment.That's why the Pentagon, CIA, and NSAinstead of dismantling it. It's also why they had NATO begin absorbing former members of the Warsaw Pact, enabling U.S. forces and missiles to be stationed ever closer to the Russian border, violating assurances that U.S. officials had given Russia not to expand toward Russia. That's what the effort to absorb Ukraine into NATO was all about, knowing full well that Russia would respond by protecting its longtime military base in Crimea.Everything was oriented toward making certain that the United States and Russia would never be on friendly terms. Everything was instead oriented towardWhy is that the goal of the national-security establishment? Becauseones that can keep Americans fearful. In that way, the Pentagon, CIA, and NSA can say, "Keep flooding us with U.S. taxpayer money because we are the ones who are keeping you safe from America's official enemies. Keep giving us totalitarian-like powers over you so that we can keep you safe."Of course,There is also China, which increasingly is being presented as a Cold War-like "hegemon" that is supposedly threatening U.S. "national security." And then there are the smaller official enemies, like Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, the Taliban, the Muslims, the terrorists, ISIS, the drug dealers, and the illegal immigrants, all of which, we are told, are threats to "national security."As a candidate,at least with respect to Russia and perhaps also by threatening to bring an end to America's forever wars and its policy of regime-change wars.Trump's friendly attitude toward Russia could not be permitted to stand, not as a presidential candidate and especially not as a U.S. president. That's when the anti-Russia brouhaha was launched, which accused Trump of being an agent of the Russians, just as some people accused President Eisenhower of being a communist agent of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.It was a ridiculous accusation from the get-go but its primary purpose was to enable Trump's opponents to remove him from office long before the next election in 2020.Once Mueller's investigative team, despite years of intense investigation, was unable to come up with convincing evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, however,a federal crime that is so nebulous and subjective that it is the federal version of "disorderly conduct," a "crime" that local officials use to target people they don't like.The sham nature of this alternative theory for regime change was exposed throughWith Mueller's dismal performance before Congress, this alternative attempt at regime change appears to be dead in the water as well.While Trump's enemies have been unsuccessful in removing him from office through impeachment,Not only has Trump continued the forever wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East, he has kept up hostile relations with Russia, initiated a destructive trade war with China, and ratcheted up the U.S. wars on Muslims, the terrorists, the illegal immigrants, the drug dealers, ISIS, and the Taliban.no matter how much more debt this adds onto the backs of American taxpayers.In other words,They have won. Trump has become one of them.