An Austrian triathlete said she was kidnapped and stripped naked by a van-driver earlier this week but managed to sweet-talk him into returning her home before he could do worse, according to report Friday.Graz resident Nathalie Birli, 27, was riding her bike near her home when a van driver knocked her unconscious and took her back to his home, The Times reported When she regained consciousness, she was naked and tied to a chair "in an old house," Birli told the paper.The man told her: "If you do what I want, you'll be free tomorrow," according to her account of the ordeal."I made him a suggestion: 'Let's just say it was an accident and you can let me go now,'" she said. "He accepted the deal and cut the tape. I was allowed to get dressed and then he drove me all the way to my front door."By the time her captor drove her home, her partner had already notified police of her disappearance, prompting a search, The Times reported.Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.