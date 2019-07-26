© Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo



Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's presidential campaign is suing Google in a California court, charging her free speech was violated when the tech giant blocked her ad account in the hours after the first Democratic presidential debate.Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii who has called for the breakup of big tech companies,Gabbard's campaign decided after the debate that "now is the time we can get our message out there by buying search ads,'' said attorney Brian Dunne, who is representing Gabbard. Buthe said.Google told the campaign the account was suspendedDunne said. But Dunne saidAnd when asked by the campaign about the validity of the suspension,In a statement, a Google spokeswoman said the account suspension was brief and triggered automatically.Google spokeswoman Riva Sciuto said. "In this case, our system triggered a suspension and the account was reinstated shortly thereafter. We are proud to offer ad products that help campaigns connect directly with voters, and we do so without bias toward any party or political ideology."With the Gabbard campaign's Google advertising account suspended, it "had no possibility of putting up Google ads," Dunne said. "They had no ability to really speak to the people who wanted to hear from her'' on Google's platform, he said."To this day,'' the campaign alleges in the lawsuit,for the suspension.She rolled out her candidacy, in part, by warning against "big tech companies who take away our civil liberties and freedoms in the name of national security and corporate greed." She has also voiced support for net neutrality, considering it a "cornerstone of our democracy." In an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, she criticized Facebook for banning some users on the platform.But Gabbard received some encouragement from the tech industry in her long-shot presidential bid:after the first Democratic debate.Dunne suggested the suspension could have been retaliation for Gabbard's policy position toward tech companies, though other candidates who want to break up Google, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have not alleged problems with their campaign advertising on Google."You have a candidate who's been outwardly adverse towards Google, and is not necessarily seen as a champion of their favorite policy interests, who was reaching never before seen popularity," Dunne said.the campaign alleges in the lawsuit.The lawsuit from the Gabbard campaign comes as the Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into major tech and social media companies like Google, Apple and Facebook. The investigation will also address complaints that those companies have monopolized and overly dominated internet search engines and apps as well as social media platforms and retail services.