Allies of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are pushing back hard against sharp attacks accusing the Hawaii Democrat of legitimizing a tyrant by meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.Those who joined Gabbard on her swing through the Middle East this month — including former Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) — said the trip was simply a "fact-finding" mission designed to bring a peaceful end to the bloody civil war that's devastated Syria for more than five years.Bassam Khawam, who joined the trip and sits on the board of the sponsoring group, the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services (AACCESS) in Ohio, also rejected the attacks on Gabbard as "rhetoric" from critics who sit comfortably in Washington without understanding events on the ground.The visit offered "a tremendous chance" to meet with all sides of the conflict, he said, including people on the street, refugees, hospital patients and migrants who have moved from regions controlled by terrorists to those governed by Assad."The bottom line is, let's dissect all that and find out what the real truths are," he added. "And that was our hope."Gabbard's seven-day trip to Lebanon and Syria, taken unbeknownst to leaders on Capitol Hill, has sparked a firestorm of controversy since she revealed Wednesday that it included a meeting with Assad. The Syrian leader has long been accused of employing brutal tactics to keep his grip on power, including the use of torture and chemical weapons on his own people. Under President Obama, U.S. policy aimed to topple the Syrian leader, considering him a barrier to peace.Gabbard has said the Assad meeting was not scheduled, but she took the "opportunity" in order to get a perspective from all sides of the conflict as U.S. policymakers wrestle with ways to resolve it.The argument hasn't won much support on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers of both parties lashed out this week, accusing Gabbard of undermining U.S. foreign policy and validating Assad's place in power."The actions of Congresswoman Gabbard have put our nation's reputation and foreign policy concerns at high risk and I couldn't be more disgusted," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who like Gabbard is a veteran of the Iraq War.The offices of Reps. Ed Royce (R-Calif.) and Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), the leaders of the Foreign Affairs Committee, on which Gabbard sits, launched similar denunciations."We meet all the time with people ... whose policies we object to. That's what members of Congress do."Gabbard, he said, "asked some very tough questions" of Assad. Khawam echoed that message.Gabbard's position on Syria is hardly new. In 2014, when Congress passed a two-year extension on military aid to Syrian opposition forces, she hammered the decision as a misguided prescription that would only arm terrorist groups hostile not only to Assad but also to the United States and its democratic allies.In November, she was a rare Democrat to meet with Donald Trump during his transition in New York, where she pushed a bill she's sponsored that blocks any U.S. aid to terrorist groups."The legitimate opposition in Syria was annihilated by these jihadis who were coming in from all over the world, and their interest wasn't freedom for the people of Syria, it was actually the opposite. It was to enslave the people of Syria in a doctrine that's associated with Wahabism, and actually to destroy a society that has pluralistic values."Congresswoman Gabbard," he added, "has had the courage to go forward and find out what's going on."Gabbard's trip has stirred additional controversy after the Daily Beast published a report Thursday stating that Khawam is linked with the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), "a political party and paramilitary organization ... currently actively engaged in the Syrian civil war on the side of the Assad regime."Both Kucinich and Khawam rejected the report outright."That's so much horseshit I can't believe it," Kucinich said. "That's repugnant.""Total garbage," echoed Khawam, denying any association with the SSNP. "They're going to be hearing from our lawyers about all of this."