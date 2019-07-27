Officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a press conference Thursday that there have been two "established and corroborated sightings" of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, near Gillam, a town of just over 1,200 people situated along the Nelson River in Canada's northeast Manitoba province.
The national police force has deployed "a significant amount of resources" to the area, including an emergency response team, a crisis negotiation team and aircraft. A checkpoint has been set up on the only road in and out of the community. But the dense, boggy terrain is making the search for the suspects challenging, police said.
"At this point in the investigation, we believe they are still in this area," Cpl. Julie Courchaine told reporters Thursday.
Investigators have received dozens of tips and are continuing to ask the public to "remain vigilant," Courchaine said. People who spot the suspects are urged not to approach them but to contact local police immediately.
"This is a dynamic and unfolding situation," Courchaine told reporters Thursday.
The duo is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found along a highway near Dease Lake in northwest Canada on July 19.
The teens' truck camper was found in flames about 1.2 miles away from the body, which was identified as that of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck of Vancouver, according to police.
Comment: Dyck was a botanist and professor who taught at the University of British Columbia.
shooting deaths of 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, whose bodies were discovered on July 15 along a highway near Liard Hot Springs, also in northwest Canada.
Comment: Note the homonymity of the female victim's name (Deese) and the name of location of the second male victims (Dease)...
The suspects' families have not heard from them in days, police said.
In an emotional interview with The Canadian Press on Wednesday, Schmegelsky's father said he believes his son, whom he described as an introvert, is on a "suicide mission" and intends to go out in a "blaze of glory" when police finally confront him.
"A normal child doesn't travel across the country killing people. A child in some very serious pain does," Alan Schmegelsky told The Canadian Press.
"Basically, he's going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that," he added. "Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I'm so sorry all this had to happen. I'm so sorry that I couldn't rescue you."
"To the people who truly care; I am sitting at home worrying about my son. Relentless media [are] hounding us for answers we don't have," Keith McLeod said in his statement. "My family and I do know that Kam is a kind, considerate and caring young man who has always been concerned about other people's feelings. As we are trapped in our homes due to media people, we try to wrap her head around what is happening. We hope that Kam will come home to us safely so we can all get to the bottom of this story."
Comment: Very different reactions from the two fathers.
Here's cctv footage of the pair in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, on 21 July. By then, the suspects would have killed 3 people...