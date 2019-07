Sebek's death is just the latest

in a long string of flesh-eating bacteria cases

to be reported in recent weeks.

, his daughter says."I'm still a little shocked and in disbelief," explained Kim Sebek, daughter of San Marcos resident Jerry Sebek, who died on June 25."Dad was a wonderful family man who loved to hunt and fish and do things out in the water," she told mySA.com . "We've been coming here (Turtle Bay) for years and this is just an unfortunate thing that happened."According to Kim, Sebek never swam in the water and had no visible cuts on his body at the time.He was out on a boat fishing in Turtle Bay, near Palacios, when— on June 13.Sebek, who is described in his obituary as a longtime insurance salesman, had been vacationing with his family, and they reportedly noticed he wasn't feeling well after the outing.Displaying all the signs of vibriosis — including— Sebek was rushed to a local doctor and then the hospital, where he was diagnosed. The septuagenarian died less than two weeks later as a result of the infection., according to officials.While in the hospital,his sister said."If you don't feel good, get help immediately," urged Kim Sebek.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes the vibrio bacteria as a "naturally" living bacteria found "in certain coastal waters." The vibriosis infection that it causes can spread very quickly, but"People with compromised immune systems, especially those with chronic liver disease" are also more likely to get vibriosis, according to the CDC."CDC estimates that vibriosis causes 80,000 illnesses each year in the United States," the agency writes on its website. "Most people with a mild case of vibriosis recover after about 3 days with no lasting effects. However, people with a Vibrio vulnificus infection can get seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About 1 in 5 people with this type of infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill."