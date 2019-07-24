© Eric Vidal | Reuters



The European Union would retaliate with extra duties on 35 billion euros ($39.1 billion) worth of U.S. goods if Washington went ahead with tariffs on EU cars, the bloc's trade chief said on Tuesday."We will not accept any managed trade, quotas or voluntary export restraints and, if there were to be tariffs, we would have a rebalancing list," European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a committee of the European Parliament.