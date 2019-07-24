Society's Child
China announces launch of Gen IV nuclear reactor project in Hainan
Mon, 22 Jul 2019 15:54 UTC
A two-unit demonstration plant was originally planned for construction by CNNC New Energy Corporation - a joint venture of CNNC (51%) and China Guodian Corp - in Putian county, at the south of Fujian province. In early 2017, the site for the first ACP100 units was changed to Changjiang, on Hainan island, with a larger reactor to be built at Putian.
The demonstration ACP100 plant will be located on the north-west side of the existing Changjiang nuclear power plant, according to a 22 March announcement from China's Ministry of Environment. The site is already home to two operating CNP600 PWRs, with two Hualong One units also planned for construction.
"The Linglong One demonstration project will verify the design, manufacture, construction and operation of the technology," according to CNNC. "It will also help the company gain experience of running small nuclear power stations and enable it to explore the future market for small reactors."
It added, "As a new type of nuclear reactor, the small modular reactor is safe and economical with a high degree of flexibility in terms of power and scale, as well as being adaptable for power plants in challenging locations. It is able to provide power for small- and medium-sized electricity grids, along with any energy-consuming system."
In March, Chinese publication Nuclear World reported that first concrete for the Hainan project is to be poured on 31 December. Construction is expected to take 65 months, with the 125 MWe unit to start up by 31 May 2025, subject to relevant governmental approvals.
5.3M earthquake in Athens, Greece, on 19 July 2019 topples a cross atop the 10th century Church of the Pantanassa
