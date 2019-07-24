Secret History
Gobekli Tepe is huge! Researchers have so far only scratched the surface of what lies beneath
Prehistory Decoded
Tue, 23 Jul 2019 02:48 UTC
The little portion of Gobekli Tepe so far excavated corresponds to the detailed portion of the map, bottom right, which includes the main circular enclosures A to D. As you can see, even Enclosure D, the oldest and largest enclosure yet uncovered, corresponding to the uppermost green circle is small relative to some of the remaining structures.
The structure right in the middle of the plot looks especially interesting - being nearly twice the diameter of enclosure D. Considering the progression of these structures - they seem to get larger as they get older - perhaps this central enclosure is the 'heart' of Gobekli Tepe, and will reveal a great deal more about its function and purpose.
But some of the other structures remaining in the ground also look to be massive. Quite possibly, we have only scratched the surface of Gobekli Tepe so far, and the main event remains to be excavated.
They tell of intelligence beyond today's current capabilities.Well, definitely not dumber than us. At least equal - before the current rise of TV and smartphones, that is.
No wonder there kept secret.Agree. The most implausible explanations is current official history. Any faith in that will lead you in tautological circles.
There are many, many civilisations that have come and gone.
To make myself clear, I'm not talking about you here ...
Wash Rince Spin Repeat 🙈
Who were the first people of Gobekli Tepe?
Shalom
"Even after Göbekli, there is little evidence of sophisticated building". Interesting. Maybe that is because at the time, there were not enough available humans to do the work. The time frames, 10.5K to 12K years ago, seem to coincide with cyclic Extinction Level Events, as theorized by Douglas Vogt at the Diehold Foundation, and many others.
If this world is indeed like a giant "Etch a Sketch" whereby every 10K years or so cosmic forces conspire to shake every thing up, do a reset, sort of like a global "Groundhog Day" event on a longer timescale, it would go a ways towards explaining mysteries such as Gobekli Tepe
So here we go.
"There's been many a civilisation that has disappeared from Earth's surface.
There demise not always the same, famine, lose of resources, and sudden catastrophic change, that has taken many of them, to the now sea floor.
They are not mentioned in the classroom, talked about in archaeological circles, the reason probably being, is that it invokes the idea that Earth is not a stable planet on which to live.
Also it maintains a simple narrative, one that can be controlled by those who master over us.
Here's just a few
Mayo - Central American jungle.
Gobeki Tepe - Southern Turkey.
Indus Valley civilisation - India, Pakistan and Iran area.
The Easter Island people - Easter Island , who left us their Moai figures.
And of course the Mu, yes you read it right, the Mu - The legendary lost continent now deep in the Pacific Ocean.
So I get some what annoyed when there's this big hoo-ha, when they find something and so associate it with a "unknown civilisation".
There is a price to pay for opening your mouth and spilling the beans about Earth's past. Ridicule, being discredited, loosing your job and even mysteriously disappearing yourself.
Deep beneath Earth's oceans and Sea, lay the remains of lost civilisations, who's structures cannot be explained for the shear accuracy in building technology, and the of the stones used.
In a quarry, situated in Baalbek, Lebanon, there is a rock carved by man? That is 64 feet by 19.6 feet, by 18 feet, and weighs a estimated 1,650 Tons. Today, we don't have the technology to even lift it, but someone, or should I say something did, some 2000 years ago.
So mums the word,they don't want you to believe that aliens, or some other over sized man helped them, do they now."
That was what I posted.
I truly believe that we are deliberately kept in the dark with regards to Mankind's past.
Article gives little away.
I did a lot of research over 15 years ago, uncovered evidence of lost civilisations, many not spoken of, or even acknowledged today.
They tell of intelligence beyond today's current capabilities.
No wonder there kept secret.
I have all my research safely stored.
There are many, many civilisations that have come and gone.
I look at today's mankind as being the least creative and war thirsty.
I will not fill that gap between your ears, if you want to know more about Earth's past, get off your backsides and find out for yourselves.
It's eye opening.