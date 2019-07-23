© Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of its Tu-95MS bombers accompanied by the Chinese military, saying it is a first-of-its-kind joint patrol of their long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.In the video, the Tu-95MS strategic bombers are seen taking off at an undisclosed airfield inside Russia. They approach a rendezvous point, meeting with two Chinese Xian H-6 bombers.Earlier, South Korea and Japan claimed the bombers violated their airspace, subsequently scrambling fighter jets. Moscow and Beijing refuted the allegations, saying their mission breached no international rules or borders of other countries.