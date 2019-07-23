© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump has taken another swipe at the US media, saying he's happy to see Pakistani reporters in the Oval Office because he "liked them much better" than the usual American press pool."Are you from Pakistan?" Trump asked a reporter from a press pool that had followed Khan to Washington."Yeah, I'm from Pakistan," responded the journalist."Good, I want a couple of Pakistani reporters. I like them much better than our reporters," the US president replied.The exchange wasn't the only press-related wisecrack during Trump's meeting with Khan on Monday.Trump has been on a crusade against the US media and its "fake news" since before he took office, going so far as to refuse questions from journalists and news outlets that he takes issue with. Critics, especially in the media, argue that Trump's beef with the press is due to the fact that the president doesn't want to be transparent.