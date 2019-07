© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

Iran has moved to legalize the mining of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, recognizing the energy-consuming digital coin mining as a legitimate industry - and potentially a way around the US sanctions crippling its economy."A mechanism to mine digital coins was approved by the government's economic commission and will later be put to discussion at a cabinet meeting," said Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati on Sunday."We do believe that the cryptocurrency industry should be recognized as an official industry in Iran, to let the country take advantage of its tax and customs revenues," commission head Elyas Hazrati told Mehr News on Monday. "By generating cheap electricity, we can provide the required power for digital money miners in the country. The gained income can be used for purchasing foreign exchanges under US sanctions to remove the difficulties we are faced with."Iran began taking steps toward launching its own cryptocurrency last year, concerned about the US' ability to exert pressure on crypto exchanges, which have been forced to freeze or close accounts belonging to Iranians in the past.