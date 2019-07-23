© Associated Press/Andrew Hardnik/File



It turned out that Mr. Mueller's team had no evidence that the Russian government was involved with the Facebook pranks.

ordered Mr. Mueller and his lawyers to desist making public statements about Concord and IRA's alleged "sweeping and systemic" collusion with Russia, and threatened legal sanctions if they did

Just how dead is the RussiaGate story — and how brain-dead are the House Democratic Committee chairmen, Nadler (Judiciary Committee) and Schiff (Intelligence Committee) to haul RussiaGate's front-man, Robert Mueller back into the spotlight where the next thing to roll over and die will be Mr. Mueller's evanescent reputation?Though Mr. Mueller's final report asserted that the Russian government interfered in "a sweeping and systemic fashion" to influence the 2016 election, the 450-page great tome, and the discrepancy was actually noticed by federal judge Dabney Friedrich who is presiding over the case against the alleged Russian Facebook trolls that was one of the two tent-poles in the RussiaGate fantasy.In early 2018, Mr. Mueller sold a DC grand jury on producing indictments against a Russian outfit called the Internet Research Agency and its parent company Concord Management, owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin for the so-called election meddling., styled as a silver bullet in the heart of the Trump presidency. But the indicted parties were all in Russia, and could not be extradited, and— leaving Mueller & Co. off-the-hook for proving their allegations.Smooth move. It automatically triggered the discovery process, by which the accused is entitled to see the evidence that prosecutors hold.This annoyed Judge Friedrich, whoJudge Friedrich's rulings were unsealed in early July, after Messers Nadler and Schiff had already scheduled Mr. Mueller's testimony before their committees. And now they're stuck with him.But the other tentpole of the two-year-plus inquisition has also collapsed: the allegation that Russian intel hacked the DNC servers. It's now a matter of public record that the DNC servers were never examined by federal officials.CrowdStrike's "draft" report on their review of the server was laughably incomplete, and the Mueller team's lawyers took no steps to validate it.It would be interesting to hear Robert Mueller's explanation for how come US computer forensic experts were never dispatched to take possession of the DNC servers. Surely a ranking member on either House committee would have to ask him that, along with many other embarrassing questions about the stupendously sloppy and disingenuous work of the Special Counsel's team. It was only one glaring omission among many.The whole affair now takes on tragic contours of Shakespearean dimensions. The Attorney General, Mr. Barr, is said to be an "old friend" of Mr. Mueller. They clashed pretty publicly after the release of Mr. Mueller's long-awaited final report. Mr. Barr must at least be dismayed by the bad faith and deliberate deceit in his old friend's final report, and he really has to do something about it.In retrospect, it can only be explained as a desperate act undertaken by foolishly overconfident political activists. If Mr. Mueller thought he was being enlisted to play an historically heroic role to help get rid of an elected president detested by the Establishment, then he made the blunder of a lifetime. It was not the first blunder of his long career, but it was the final and fatal one.