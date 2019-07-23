The Daily Mail reported that the 54-year-old ex-Congressman and former mayoral candidate was seen rolling boxes and designer garment bags into Abedin's home over the weekend. Weiner has never lived in the lower Manhattan apartment where Huma moved with their seven-year-old son Jordan soon after the disgraced politician went to prison. Abedin had filed for divorce, but has since withdrawn her petition, after the two parties decided to settle the issue privately. Abedin initially filed for divorce on the day Weiner entered his guilty plea for sexting a 15-year-old girl.
It's not clear where Weiner had been staying since leaving his Bronx halfway house, where he was sent after spending 21 months in custody.
When he was leaving his halfway house in May, Weiner told reporters he hoped to get his family back and make up for lost time. Weiner, who is a registered level one sex offender, said "I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service, and I'm glad this chapter of my life is behind me."
Since his release, Weiner has reportedly been pushing a marijuana business on potential investors, and shopping a book deal around.
The DM offered some amusing eye-witness details about an awkward encounter with Weiner at a coffeeshop.
A source told DailyMail.com of the meeting: "Weiner was advising the other man on how to approach investors and said, '"Tell them you have this great venture and then be like, I know the perfect guy'."But given the Congressman's tainted reputation, we imagine a multimillion dollar book deal is his best shot at making a living comparable to what he enjoyed before his political career finished prematurely when Weiner accidentally tweeted a close-up shot of his bulging genitals.
"Weiner appeared to be referring to himself and explaining how to get other money on board but conceal his involvement."
He told one potential investor that the "sexual stuff shouldn't matter."
The "stuf" he referred to were explicit text messages he exchanged with a 15-year-old girl while he was married in September 2016.
Among them was one text which read: "I would bust that tight p***y so hard you would leak and limp for a week."
He originally made contact with the girl on Twitter.