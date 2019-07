© SrdjanPav/Getty Images



Too many clients who are in consensual non-monogamous (CNM) relationships, have to educate their therapists. Too many of them discontinue therapy because their therapist judged them, didn't know enough about CNM to be helpful, or worse, makes actively stigmatizing comments ... .

Just when you think you've heard it all, the American Psychological Association decides this: Monogamy is the new bigotry.That's right.According to the APA's official description of this initiative , "Finding love and/or sexual intimacy is a central part of most people's life experience. However, the ability to engage in desired intimacy without social and medical stigmatization is not a liberty for all."Well, the APA may call these open relationships "ethical," but the American people sure don't.In Gallup's latest survey on moral acceptability , it's hard to find a behavior more universally frowned upon than adultery or polygamy.Still, the head of the task force writes , "I'm concerned about the lack of support this community is receiving."It's time, he insists, "to examine our biases and take a non-judgmental posture toward clients engaged in consensual non-monogamy — just as we would with LGBTQ clients."And how will the APA fight for the liberty of sexual anarchists against "social and medical stigmatization?" she asks. With a measly budget of just over $100 million Just as it's tried to tear down the social norms for transgenderism and other sexual proclivities, it'll start in the usual place — soft targets, like children.