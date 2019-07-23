U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Rene "El Diablo" Garcia Cantu near La Paloma, Texas, after he illegally entered the country in a remote rural area. During a background check, agents determined that Garcia Cantu is the target of an ongoing DEA investigation into the Gulf Cartel and their marijuana smuggling operation.
Court documents obtained by Breitbart News revealed that following Garcia Cantu's arrest in Texas, DEA agents interviewed him and he allegedly admitted to holding a leadership role with the Gulf Cartel. The man reportedly told agents that for more than three years, he oversaw the smuggling of marijuana between the rural communities of Carricitos and Los Indios, Texas. The cartel boss reportedly told authorities that he moved approximately 900 kilograms or close to 1,900 pounds of marijuana a week. Federal prosecutors charged Garcia Cantu with drug smuggling and a U.S. magistrate judge ordered that he be held without bond.
