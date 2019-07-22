The now deleted post appeared on the Illinois Republican County Chairman's Association Facebook page on Friday evening. The image is a doctored poster from the 2013 film 'Gangster Squad', with the faces of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) photoshopped onto the protagonists.
"Jihad Squad," the poster reads, with the tagline: "Political Jihad is their game. If you don't agree with their socialist ideology, you're racist."
It is unclear who created the poster, which circulated on social media for quite some time before an unknown GOP operative thought it would be a good idea to post it on the association's official page.
After the story broke in the local media on Sunday, the outraged Cook County Democratic Party demanded an apology and that the post be taken down, even though it had already been deleted by then. The Democrats slammed it as "a racist and inflammatory attack" that "perpetuates the recent attacks by President [Donald] Trump."
The Illinois branch of the Republican Party was quick to distance itself from the post, saying it was "unauthorized" and promising to tighten up the "internal review process." Local GOP leaders condemned the post, but also took the opportunity to criticize 'The Squad' for their "socialist policies" and "anti-Semitic language," the Republicans' usual line of attack against them.
Comment: The Republican accusations of 'anti-Semitic language' is just the same as The Squad calling everything under the sun racist.
Trump has faced accusations of racism for tweeting that the four congresswomen should "go back" to their own "broken and crime infested" homelands and later allowing the crowd at a rally to chant "send her back" for 13 seconds in reference to Omar.
Taking heat from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump remained unruffled by the accusations and took another swipe at 'The Squad' on Sunday, demanding they "apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said."
Comment: Political leaders, such as those in The Squad as well as others are indeed using more and more extreme ideologies to radicalize Americans into hating one another. In this respect, the meme is actually pretty accurate.