© REUTERS/Randall Hill

Former assistant US attorney Mimi Rocah claimed that Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders "makes [her] skin crawl" and suggested he's not a "pro-woman candidate" while appearing on MSNBC.Rocah was part of a panel previewing the upcoming second round of Democratic debates on MSNBC's Up with David Gura. During a discussion about a likely face-off between Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Rocah made her rather caustic comments.As expected, such a scathing commentary on a beloved Democratic presidential hopeful, who many feel was robbed by the DNC in 2016 in favor of Hillary Clinton, left many online incensed.Indeed, so incendiary were Rocah's comments that some suggested she made her Twitter profile private to stave off an impending dogpile of pro-Sanders Twitterati.