© Sky News

The Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been charged with three counts of sexual assault relating to two women, prosecutors have said.He will appear at Westminster magistrates court on 6 September.Elphicke, 49, was suspended from the Conservative party in November 2017 after allegations made against him were referred to the police.But on 12 December last year, the MP had the Conservative whip reinstated before a confidence vote in Theresa May.A CPS spokesperson said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today charged Charles Elphicke, MP for Dover, with three charges of sexual assault against two women. The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan police."The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."Elphicke, a former tax lawyer, has represented the Kent coast seat since 2010 and was a government whip under the former prime minister David Cameron between 2015-16.His solicitor, Ellen Peart, a partner at BCL Solicitors, said: "Charlie Elphicke has said from the outset that he denies any wrongdoing. He will defend himself vigorously and is confident that he will clear his name."Meanwhile, Charlie would like to thank everyone for their continued support of him and his family. There will be no further comment at this stage."