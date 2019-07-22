Society's Child
4 Chicago police officers fired over alleged cover-up of Laquan McDonald 2014 shooting
abc News
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 00:00 UTC
The Chicago Police Board voted on Thursday to discharge Sgt. Stephen Franko and officers Janet Modragon, Daphne Sebastian and Ricardo Viramontes. They have the right to appeal the decision, which went into effect immediately.
"The department is bound by the decision of the board," Chicago Police Department spokesman Thomas Ahern told ABC News in a statement Thursday night. "The affected members have further options they may exercise if they so choose."
The four former officers were accused of making false statements about the shooting, which took place on the night of Oct. 20, 2014. Van Dkye, who fired 16 shots at the 17-year-old McDonald in a span of 15 seconds, was convicted by a jury last year of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Meanwhile, Modragon, Sebastian and Viramontes were all present when McDonald was killed. They gave statements that night to a detective and again early the next morning to Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority, according to the board.
"It was their statements that would be used by the investigators to determine whether the fatal shooting of Mr. McDonald was justified -- or whether a crime by their fellow officer had been committed," the board wrote. "As sworn officers, each understood the importance of their statements to that investigation and understood that their statements must be truthful and complete. Each of the three officers failed in their duty -- either by outright lying or by shading the truth."
The Chicago police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, lambasted the board's ruling, saying it will "no doubt lead to more violence in the city and quite likely more violence against the police."
"These officers served the citizens of this city with courage, integrity, and adherence to the rule of law," Martin Preib, second vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement. "Too bad you couldn't do the same."
Reader Comments
As far as your rant goes, I've read a lot of that kind of stuff too. I've tried to follow the sources down the rabbit hole. In my experience, most of the so-called experts making claims of CORPORATE US are just as likely to fall into confirmation bias as anyone. If you have direct experience, please share. Otherwise, it's just unsubstantiated claims. You can say your intuition tells you it's true, which I might be inclined to agree with, but at the same time you have to admit, there's plenty of nonsensical click-bait to be found on those topics. I've known people to be completely hoodwinked by scams that prey on people with the mindset reported in your post, and it has cost those people thousands at least in direct costs, plus lost years of productivity. Beware.
Comment: See also: