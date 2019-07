© Reuters / Jessica Rinaldi



we have miles and miles of completely unprotected border

More drugs than ever are flowing into the US from south of the border as federal resources have been diverted to the migrant crisis, leaving Border Patrol hopelessly overstretched, the US drug policy chief has warned.James Carroll, director of the US Office of Drug Control Policy, told Breitbart on Thursday, lamenting that the US' immigration system is encouraging an unmanageable influx of migrants and forcing Border Patrol to expend its resources on managing the "humanitarian need."Carroll warned, explaining that the drug traffickers are actually exploiting the "humanitarian thing" by sending migrants to cross in one area and sending drugs over another area while Border Patrol is distracted apprehending the migrants.- and explained that many were paying drug smugglers thousands of dollars for passage."We're going to save lives by closing that border and stopping that poison in from killing our kids" with the support of the Trump administration, Carroll declared. He touted the administration's work on the opioid crisis, noting that, but warned "we can't declare success. There's so much more to do."Mexican drug lord El Chapo was sentenced to life in a US prison this week. His Sinaloa cartel, a multibillion-dollar operation, is believed to be the most powerful drug trafficking organization in the US, with tentacles reaching into law enforcement on both sides of the border. During his trial, El Chapo's defense alleged he was being "scapegoated" to allow another trafficker to walk free - one who had paid off both governments in order to maintain his empire.And the Mexican border is far from the only channel for illicit drugs entering the US. Authorities seized nearly 20 tons of cocaine, worth $1.3 billion, from a cargo ship owned by JP Morgan last month,dominating global trade in the drug. While much of the heroin fueling the still-raging US epidemic comes from Central and South America, over 400 tons of Afghan heroin enters the US every year.