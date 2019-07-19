© Sputnik/Sergey Guneev



The US has punished Turkey for buying Russian air defense systems by cutting it from the F-35 program. The rationale behind the move is speculative, and Ankara's example may prompt other US allies to buy Russian, experts told RT.Turkey received its first deliveries of the S-400 long-range air defense system last week, which it purchased in 2017.Washington claims doing otherwise would have exposed the advanced aircraft to surveillance by the Russian system and compromised its stealth capabilities.according to RT's defense expert Mikhail Khodarenok."Everything said by the US officials about the delivery to Turkey of the advanced air defense system- Russia and the US," he said. "The S-400 Triumf is better than its American counterpart, the PAC-3 Patriot, in almost every regard. Ankara's preference is not surprising."Turkey's decision to stick to the deal despite extraordinary pressure from Washington shows how badly it needed this type of military hardware, Vladimir Batyuk, a senior fellow with the Moscow-based Institute of the USA and Canada, told RT."Denmark or the Netherlands have no reasons to fear for their military security. The ruling elites there may go hysterical from time to time, crying: 'The Russian bear is about to eat us!' But everybody knows that's just politics," he said."For non-NATO nations Turkey's willingness to go against the US to purchase this Russian system serves as good advertising.", Batyuk suggested.Khodorenok said that, by accusing Russia of using its exported weapons for espionage, the US is engaging in projection.Washington's decision to ban deliveries of F-35s to Turkey and replace parts for the jet produced in Turkey was taken as an invitation to pitch more sales in Russia. Ankara could be interested in Sukhoi Su-35s instead, suggested Sergey Chemezov, the head of the state-owned defense giant Rostech. Turkish officials indicated there may be room for talks in this regard.