© Agence France-Presse/ Stephanie Keith

"Who did he know? Who might he take down - presidents, tycoons?"

Mysteries only multiply as the Jeffrey Epstein saga continues to unravel. A fake passport found in the sex offender's Manhattan home raises the possibility he had official cooperation traveling the globe under a false identity.Federal investigators found the document alongside "piles of cash" and dozens of diamonds in a safe in Epstein's New York mansion, the Daily Beast reported on Monday. Prosecutors say the passport, which contains Epstein's photo but uses a fake name, was issued in Austria in the 1980s; they are still trying to determine how it was obtained.The discovery not only stokes concerns that Epstein may be a flight risk - some of the safe's contents suggest he was prepared to leave the country at a moment's notice - but raise questions about how the wealthy financier could have trotted the globe for years under a fake name and avoided detection."This is a phony passport. Somebody else's name, different address. Why would he do that?" asked RT America's Rick Sanchez, who will take a closer look at the mysterious passport in a forthcoming special report. "Why does an American citizen need a fake passport to go to the UK, for example?"Epstein was arrested in early July on sex trafficking charges and awaits trial in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. His bail hearing is set for Thursday afternoon, when he will request to be released on a $100 million bond, and put under house arrest.