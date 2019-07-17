© Brooks Kraft/Corbis Historical/Getty Images



the WTO's appeals judges said in a ruling on Tuesday.China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge U.S. anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese exports including solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminum extrusions, exports that it valued at $7.3 billion at the time.The office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said the WTO ruling recognized that the United States had proved that China used state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to subsidize and distort its economy. But the ruling also saidthe U.S. statement said. "The WTO appellate report undermines WTO rules, making them less effective to counteract Chinese SOE subsidies that are harming U.S. workers and businesses and distorting markets worldwide," it added.China's commerce ministry said the WTO appellate report proves theThe comments were posted late on Tuesday on the official website of the Ministry of Commerce.Under President Donald Trump, the United States has beenwhich is effectively the top court for world trade.The Appellate Body normally has seven members and needs three to consider each case,the European Union's trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said earlier on Tuesday.The USTR statement said the outcome of its appeal illustrated the concerns it had about the Appellate Body, which it has accused of breaking procedural rules and overstepping its authority.If China seeks to bring sanctions in the dispute, it would need to enter a new round of legal argument over the value of any damage to its trade.The products concerned were solar panels, wind towers, thermal and coated paper, tow-behind lawn groomers, kitchen shelving, steel sinks, citric acid, magnesia carbon bricks, pressure pipe, line pipe, seamless pipe, steel cylinders, drill pipe, oil country tubular goods, wire strand and aluminum extrusions.Shortly after the WTO ruling was released, U.S. President Donald Trump questioned China's failure to make good what he saw as its promise to buy more U.S. agricultural goods, and said Washington could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.The world's two largest economies have been fighting over trade issues intensely over the past year, and resumed talks to reach an agreement are moving more slowly than expected.