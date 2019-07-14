© REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo



London vowed to "facilitate" the release of the Iranian oil tanker captured in Gibraltar if Tehran guarantees its destination is not Syria while Iran said it would continue to export oil "under any circumstances."The UK would agree to set free the Iranian tanker the British marines seized in Gibraltar if Tehran reassures it that the vessel will not go to Syria, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone conversation.Iran has repeatedly stated that the ship was never intended to sail to Syria, yet those statements apparently were not convincing enough for the British and the Gibraltar authorities, which seized the tanker last week. The Gibraltar police even arrested four officers of the ship, including its captain, precisely on suspicion of violating the EU sanctions against Syria.Now, Hunt said that he had a "constructive call" with Zarif, who told his British counterpart that Iran "wants to resolve the issue and is not seeking to escalate."Tehran, however, painted a different picture. According to the Iranian media, Zarif told Hunt during the phone call that Iran would "continue to export oil under any circumstances."The four crew members of the Iranian oil tanker have since been granted police bail "with conditions" on Friday but the vessel still remains detained.The Panama-flagged tanker had a 28-person crew comprised mostly of Indian nationals, but also some Pakistanis and Ukrainians, who have been interviewed as witnesses, Gibraltar officials noted earlier.. The incident indeed comes amid an ongoing bitter feud between the US and Iran.It also recently urged its allies to form a "freedom of navigation" coalition while also apparently targeting Iran.