Except among the religious fringe, science is a primary locus of authority in our society: for at least a century to be "scientific" has been among the highest sources of legitimacy in business, government, medicine, and many other fields. Even those who consciously reject some of science's teachings aspire to it. As our culture sees science as its foremost means to discover truth, to reject what science says seems the epitome of irrationality, tantamount to a willful denial of truth itself. Science provides our culture's main map of reality.
To modern society, science is more than a system of knowledge production or a method of inquiry. So deeply embedded it is in our understanding of what is real and how the world works, that we might call it the religion of our civilization.
The reader might protest, "Science is not a religion. It is the opposite of a religion, because it doesn't ask us to take anything on faith. The Scientific Method provides a way to sift fact from falsehood, truth from superstition."
In fact, the Scientific Method, like most religious formulae for the attainment of truth, rests on a priori metaphysical assumptions that we must indeed accept on faith. First among them is objectivity, which assumes among other things that the formulation and testing of hypotheses don't alter the reality in which the experiments take place. This is a huge assumption that is by no means accepted as obvious by other systems of thought. Other metaphysical assumptions include:
- That anything real can in principle be measured and quantified
- That everything that happens does so because it is caused to happen (in the sense of Aristotelian efficient cause)
- That the basic building blocks of matter are generic -- for instance, that any two electrons are identical
- That nature can be described by invariant mathematical laws
- A procedure for attaining Truth (the Scientific Method)
- Elaborate divinatory rituals to gain knowledge (experiments)
- Further rituals (technology) by which we manipulate reality
- Invisible universal spirits (such as "energy" and "forces") that are responsible for all movement and change
- An esoteric language understandable only by initiates
- Teachings on human nature
- A creation story (the Big Bang and Darwinian evolution)
- Invisible entities (like electrons, mitochondria, etc.) that can be revealed with the help of special implements (like microscopes)
- Special rituals for the purposes of healing (medicine)
- A priesthood, a laity of various degrees of piety, and infidels
- Training for and initiation into the priesthood (graduate school)
- Orders and associations for the priests
- "Preachers"--science writers and popularizers to bring the gospel to the lay masses
- Legendary saints and héros (Darwin, Newton, Archimedes, Einstein, Maxwell, Bohr ...)
- Martyrs for the cause (Bruno, Galileo)
- Mainstream sects and wacky cults
- Extremists, fundamentalists, and tolerant moderates
- Doctrinal schisms, heretics, and apostates
- Excommunication of heretics (cutoff of funding, blacklisting from journals)
- A system of ethics and morals (e.g., rational choices, scientific policies)
- A system for the indoctrination of youth
Science is not alone among religions in having a shroud of dogma and institutional dysfunction around a core spiritual truth. The spiritual essence of the religion of science is the opposite of its institutional arrogance: the Scientific Method embodies a deep and beautiful humility. It says, "I do not know, so I shall ask." When science is healthy, that humility takes form as critical thinking, patient empirical observation, hypothesis testing, and perhaps most importantly, communities of knowledge seekers who criticize, refine, and build upon each other's work. The true scientist is always open to being wrong, even at the cost of funding, prestige, and self-image.
Held by a culture of practice, these qualities of humility and experience over time are what make a path of knowledge into a science. My call here is therefore not to discard science but to expand it, to include what it has ignored.
What has it ignored, and why? It is not merely that corporate interests have taken over science and steered it toward applications that serve themselves, ignoring, for example, unpatentable, natural therapies in favor of high-tech, pharmaceutical ones. The causes of the growing health crisis in modern society are inseparable from the key doctrines of science. Though it is evolving, science as we have known it (and still to a great degree) has trained us ...
- To see the world as a bunch of insentient things
- To make decisions "rationally"; that is, based on utilitarian calculations
- To see the observer as independent from the observed
- To see nature as an object of manipulation and control
- To ignore the immeasurable and qualitative (spirit, beauty, sacredness, etc.)
- To think in mechanistic rather than organic terms
The intractable health crises today, such as autoimmunity, allergies, depression, anxiety, cancer, and chronic sensitivity to chemicals, EMFs and so on pose an initiatory moment for our society. Ultimately they will initiate us into a different way of seeing, being, and relating. They will initiate us into a new unfolding of the religion of science. A religion, after all, is not a disembodied intellectual construct, it is the weaving of our souls the collective soul we call culture.
It may seem like a strategic error to voice such sentiments on a website that has been maligned for deviating from orthodox scientific opinion. Wouldn't it be wiser to outdo the critics in our scientific evangelism and seek to establish that we, not they, are the genuine messengers of true science? Well, perhaps not. It is fine to wield our scientific knowledge, as long as we acknowledge its narrowness. Otherwise, by invoking science, we risk inviting a buy-in to the very same systems of intellectual authority that have long presided over and defended our medical system. We occupy the uncomfortable position of championing and fighting the establishment at the same time: fighting its institutions while appealing to their legitimacy.
Ecofeminists and deep ecologists have critiqued science for its propensity to abstract, isolate, and distance the observer from the beingness of the observed; to render the world into an object. Isn't the motivating spirit of holistic health a reunion with nature, a reunion with the body, a reunion with the innate intelligence of all things? Francis Bacon conceived the experimental method as an interrogation of nature, even a rape of nature, forcibly penetrating to her deepest mysteries. How might it change if we conceive it as a conversation, not an interrogation; a lovemaking and not a rape? What if we saw science not as a means to force nature into our categories, but as a way to expand the reach of our senses in order to better behold the beloved?
Science needs to return to its quintessence: the spirit of humility. First is to apply it to its institutions, practices, and dominant paradigms, and entertain the possibility that maybe we were wrong about everything. In medical science, this is already beginning as even the mainstream comes to the humiliating realization that it was wrong for thirty years about dietary cholesterol. Was it also wrong about microwave radiation from cell phones? Wrong about the safety of GMOs and common pesticides? Wrong about SSRIs? Wrong about the safety of birth control pills? Wrong about vaccines? Wrong about regular mammograms? Wrong about cardio workouts? Wrong about fluoride? Wrong about suncreen? Maybe in some of these it wasn't wrong, but as each dogma wavers, the others come increasingly into doubt.
Second is to apply humility to science's deeper metaphysical assumptions. Here too, the realization of "we don't know after all" is dawning. The call is not to abandon science, but to embrace its metamorphosis. It is to explore, "What might science become when we recognize the intimate relationship between observer and observed? The connection between mind and matter? The organic intelligence of all things? The limits of quantitative reasoning? The impossibility of truly abstracting phenomena and isolating variables when all things are interconnected?" As we open such questions, we will see possibilities that were firmly lodged in the territory of the impossible. Our understand of health, of nature, of ourselves, and of the world will change forever. That is the quaking you can hear beneath everything called "alternative" today.
About The Author
Author and speaker Charles Eisenstein has written for many years on a wide array of topics. You can find a comprehensive list of recent essays on his website. Additionally, there are many essays on the Ascent of Humanity website. You can also find more writing by Charles on his blog.