Society's Child
Bill and Hillary Clinton booed at Billy Joel concert
Daily Wire
Sat, 13 Jul 2019 13:11 UTC
It's official: Bill and Hillary Clinton are pariahs in the Democratic Party. If the low ticket prices ($10) for their book tour appearances didn't already demonstrate that, then maybe a crowd booing them at a Billy Joel concert will.
According to Fox News, the famous former First Couple prompted groans and boos from the crowd of Billy Joel fans in attendance at his concert in Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.
"After the Long Island-born legend dedicated a song to the former first couple and flashed them up on the screen at Madison Square Garden, initial cheers turned to boos from the audience," reports the outlet.
Exactly what prompted the boos is anyone's guess, but the duo's unpopularity has been ongoing since the 2016 election and has only snowballed since. As The Daily Wire's Emily Zanotti reported back in May, the Clintons recently had to slash their book tour while reducing ticket prices to as low as $10.
"Organizers were forced to 'slash listed prices and even offer discount ducats through Groupon to boost sales' at Seattle's WaMu Theater," Zanotti reported. "Even the best seats in the house, which once cost around $1700, were available Friday night for around $800 — more than half off the suggested retail price. Even 'The West Wing's' Bradley Whitford, who emceed the event and conducted the interview with Bill and Hillary Clinton couldn't manage to salvage the affair."
Shortly thereafter, the Broadway play about the Clintons was forced to close early due to poor ticket sales, despite boasting an impressive cast with John Lithgow as Bill and Laurie Metcalf as Hillary.
"When it closes on Sunday, the play will have just over 100 performances in the books — 37 preview shows and 77 shows in the run — and will just barely break even," Emily Zanotti reported at the time. "'Hillary and Clinton' cost $4.2 million to produce and made only around $4.7 million in ticket sales. Last week, the show hit rock bottom, filling only around 33% of available seats."
This past week, the Clintons' unpopularity further increased when the former president's longtime friend, hedge-fund billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, was indicted by authorities for alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of teenage minors. Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff told Fox News that flight records show that former President Bill Clinton flew aboard the "Lolita Express" — Epstein's private plane — when underage girls were present, and sometimes without his Secret Service detail.
"I have read too much information and I have spoken to too many people on the inside," Sarnoff said. "I actually attempted to interview Clinton, but he did not agree to do so and I know from the pilot logs — and these are pilot logs that, you know, were written by different pilots and at different times — that Clinton went [and] he was a guest of Epstein's 27 times."
"Many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not," Sarnoff continued. "Almost every time that Clinton's name is on the pilot logs, there are underage girls, there are initials and there are names of many, many girls on that private plane."
In a statement, Bill Clinton emphatically denied ever knowing about the 66-year-old hedge fund manager's terrible alleged crimes.
"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York," said the statement. "In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation."