Nearly one in six Russian mayors have faced criminal prosecution over the past decade, according to a new study critical of Russia's move to phase out direct mayoral elections in recent years.while 15 percent were prosecuted between 2008 and 2019, the study published ин the Civic Initiatives Committee on Thursday said., Andrey Maksimov, one of the authors of the study, was cited as saying by the RBC news website.Meanwhile, the task force found that the office of the mayor continues to be dominated by male politicians, as the share of women mayors only grew from 1.8 percent to 7.3 percent in the time period.The research also said that Russian mayors are now less educated, withThe study's authors linked the trend to the practice of appointing city managers instead of electing them.The Civic Initiatives Committee, formed by Russia's former finance minister and current top auditor Alexei Kudrin, mapped out the careers of 360 mayors in 109 cities over the past decade.