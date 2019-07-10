© Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service



"It was the Ukrainian Defense Council's unilateral decision to stop all economic relations between the businesses located in the republics and those located in the Kiev-controlled parts of the country. It was not a nationalization that followed, but an introduction of outside management in the abandoned businesses so that thousands of people wouldn't be left unemployed."

"Zelensky has set an ultimatum. That's nice," Solovyov tweeted. "In his own country, he can't get his own parliament to dismiss the prosecutor general and the foreign minister, and now he's setting an ultimatum to the LNR. For now, it's Zelensky who was given an ultimatum. By the nationalists. And he conceded, by disrupting the TV show."

New Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has set conditions for lifting Kiev's economic blockade of the eastern breakaway republics.Zelensky says"We can restore everything in the nearest future, but for that to happen, please return to us the illegally nationalized businesses located in the temporarily occupied territories," he said at a press conference, using Kiev's official term for the two breakaway regions.the LPR's official representative responded. Rodion Miroshnik told RIA:In any event, Zelensky's attempts to set preconditions for the rebel regions ring hollow if one looks at his accomplishments back in Kiev - wherewhich has gained tremendous momentum following the 2014 coup and the subsequent rule of Zelensky's predecessor Poroshenko.The most recent example was theco-hosted by the Ukrainian broadcaster NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1. As several Ukrainian parties rose up against the idea of talking to the perceived 'aggressor' (even though it was supposed to be a people-to-people chat without a political agenda),The offices didn't burn, but it certainly looked like it when dozens of nationalist protesters lit red flares and smoke bombs at its doors. The show was called off as NewsOne citedOn top of that, Ukraine's Council for Television and Radio Broadcastingwhich could see it stripped of its license. A committee on "protecting the nation's information space" was also created.One of the co-organizers of the canceled show, prominentnot two days after bowing down to nationalists' pressure:Indeed, Zelensky hasn't been able to get the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, in line on firing some of the top officials of the Poroshenko era."We were not expecting such rigorous sabotage against the dismissal of certain officials," complained Dmitry Razumkov, the leader of Zelensky's Servant of the People political party.Similar difficulties are in the way of Zelensky's signature bill to remove MPs' immunity.Razumkov said.So far, Zelensky's run at the wheel has been a balancing act between breaking up Poroshenko's ways - by getting rid of the old blood and vying for peace with Donbass - and proving (mostly to the supporters of that same old blood) that he isn't going to give up an inch of ground to the "aggressor" Putin - by supporting, or at least not condemning, the nationalist agenda that seeks to prevent all cross-border dialogue. So far, he seems to be failing on both counts.