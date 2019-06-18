© Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP



Crimean reunification

The rhetoric on Russia of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is similar to his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.Peskov also said that Putin will find the right words to say to Zelensky if their meeting takes place.According to Peskov, he came across one of Zelensky's interviews, in which he had said he already had a phrase to start a potential meeting with the Russian leader. "President Putin always starts his meetings with the most appropriate words. If such a meeting [with Zelensky] ever takes place, I have no doubt that he [Putin] will use the right words," Peskov noted.During an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper, Zelensky was asked what he would say to Putin if he held a meeting with him. The Ukrainian president said he would emphasize that Crimea and Donbass were parts of Ukraine.After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests erupted in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. On March 11, 2014, Crimea's Supreme Council and Sevastopol City Council adopted a declaration of independence.On March 16, 2014, Crimean authorities held a referendum on reuniting with Russia. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, most of them supporting the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol).On March 18, President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea's reunification with Russia and the Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21. However, Kiev has so far refused to acknowledge Crimea as part of Russia.