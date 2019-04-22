© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko



Comedian-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelensky, set for a landslide win in Ukraine's presidential vote, stayed true to character at his first press conference, dropping some flashy promises but refusing to go into boring detail.Shortly after claiming electoral victory, Zelensky held a Q&A session with reporters at his campaign HQ in a Kiev business center. While the official results of the elections have yet to be announced, multiple exit polls suggest he secured more than 72 percent of votes.Zelensky addressed the media in an easy-going manner.He also talked English a bit. But if the press hoped to shed light on the policies of the incoming president and his team, the conference actually generated more questions than answers.Promising to announce some kind of a plan shortly, he asked the reporters for help in the upcoming "infowar" that he says would help end the conflict, which, since 2014, has been raging between Kiev's troops and the rebel self-proclaimed republics.Next up, Zelensky did not rule out - even if half-jokingly - that the outvoted president Petro Poroshenko could gain a government post if the public "asks so."Zelensky added, though, that he would like to try "new people" first. But the very team of the soon-to-be president still remains a mystery, as he's refusing to provide any names, be it the new administration, the judiciary, or the country's military."We have very serious acting generals who have authority in the army, you will definitely see them. I have no right to give the names of these people now, as there is an agreement with the generals," Zelensky said cryptically, likewise not revealing his candidate for prosecutor general.For now, Zelensky and his Servant of the People party - notably named after his own comedy show where he played a schoolteacher-turned-president - are promising to introduce the team "in the near future."