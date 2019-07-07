Society's Child
LA detective charged with taping 37 men in ballpark restroom
ABC News
Fri, 05 Jul 2019 09:42 UTC
The Anaheim city attorney's office says 42-year-old Ryan Caplette was charged Friday with 75 misdemeanor counts.
Prosecutors allege that Caplette was the man seen videotaping inside a stadium bathroom on June 8. He was off-duty at the time. Caplette was released after being placed under a citizen's arrest.
Prosecutors allege that Caplette videotaped at least 37 people that day.
Caplette is charged with disorderly conduct that includes peeping with intent to invade privacy, secretly videotaping in a restroom and loitering.
Caplette couldn't immediately be reached for comment. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 22.
An LAPD spokesman says Caplette has been assigned to paid home duty.
