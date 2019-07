© Sgt. Roland Hale/Army



The controversial ketogenic or "keto" diet may be the future of the military, some defense officials say.Service members, and Navy SEALS especially, may have to forgo beer and burritos for skinny cocktails and avocado salad (forget the tortilla chips) if a proposal from Special Operations Command gains momentum.While a nutritionally enhanced future could eventually be put into effect for all branches, the SEALS and other underwater dive-mission specialists might be the first groups targeted for the change in nutritional guidelines.The possibly controversial change for the military is not without problems, not the least of which are questions about whether the military has the legal and ethical authority to control and monitor a service member's diet 24/7.Service members are familiar with physical training in boot camp and their routine Physical Fitness Tests , but are they ready for daily dietary ketosis testing?The keto diet requires the body to be in a constant state of ketosis. Daily urine or blood tests using strips are necessary to measure glucose or ketone levels.For the diet to be implemented laterally across the military, produce choices and meat quality at military dining facilities across the world would have to change significantly, not to mention the high-carb and sugar content of MRE's. The popular pepperoni pizza MRE would be a thing of the past.In addition to the regulatory and privacy questions about the proposed dietary change, there are also economic questions. Not only would DFACS and the military have to change, military households would have to follow suit as the diet requires higher quantities and quality of vegetables, fats, and proteins throughout the day.If a keto meal plan became the required diet of the military's future, some say military budgets, salaries and allowances may also have to rise to meet the economic demands required to follow the dietary guidelines on duty and off. But Volek, author of the study, disagrees.If the plan is adopted, it remains to be seen if the Skinnygirl margarita and the low-glycemic sugar-free vodka-tonic favored by Bravo TV's Real Housewives become the new cocktails of choice for infantrymen and SEALS.