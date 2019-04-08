Just one dose of carbohydrates can damage blood vesselsThe often embraced 'cheat day' is a common theme in many diets and the popular ketogenic diet is no exception. But new research from UBC's Okanagan campus says that just one 75-gram dose of glucose - the equivalent a large bottle of soda or a plate of fries - while on a high fat, low carbohydrate diet can lead to damaged blood vessels."The ketogenic - or keto-diet - has become very common for weight loss or to manage diseases like Type 2 diabetes," says Jonathan Little, associate professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences at UBCO and study senior author. "It consists of eating foods rich in fats, moderate in protein, but very low in carbohydrates and it causes the body to go into a state called ketosis.""We were interested in finding out what happens to the body's physiology once a dose of glucose is reintroduced," says Cody Durrer, UBC Okanagan doctoral student and study first author. "Since impaired glucose tolerance and spikes in blood sugar levels are known to be associated with an increased risk in cardiovascular disease, it made sense to look at what was happening in the blood vessels after a sugar hit."The researchers point out that with only nine individuals included in the study, more work is needed to verify their findings, but that the results should give those on a keto diet pause when considering a cheat day."My concern is that many of the people going on a keto diet - whether it's to lose weight, to treat Type 2 diabetes, or some other health reason - may be undoing some of the positive impacts on their blood vessels if they suddenly blast them with glucose," he says. "Especially if these people are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease in the first place.""Our data suggests a ketogenic diet is not something you do for six days a week and take Saturday off."