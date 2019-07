The team over at NBC appears to have taken their 'Mean Girls' style disdain for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to new levels — by adding a fake blemish to her face on live television.The disappearing pimple was first reported on by TMZ , and Rep. Gabbard's press assistant tweeted a video and thank you note to them for covering it."The Congresswoman from Hawaii was talking foreign policy during the debate — specifically the possibility of America going to war with Iran. Important stuff, no doubt. However, as Gabbard spoke many viewers focused on her chin and what appeared to be a tiny zit — nothing that would require Dr. Pimple Popper or anything, but still ... it was there," TMZ reported. "Then it happened. Seriously, if you haven't seen it ... YOU MUST. Within a matter of seconds the blemish simply vanished ... AS Tulsi was talking!!! Remember, this is on a close-up camera, ON live television.""Thank you @TMZ for letting @TulsiGabbard's know @NBCNews was being dishonest by adding a fake blemish to her face.Despite their cheap, and arguably sexist, tricks, Rep. Gabbard and her anti-war message won the Drudge Debate winner poll by a mile and was the most Google searched candidate in the nation.