Andrew Yang
© MSNBC
Andrew Yang
At an event following the first Democratic debate, 2020 candidate Andrew Yang claimed that NBC had cut his mic as he vied for attention on the crowded debate stage.

In a video posted to Twitter, Yang seems to be addressing supporters after the debate, saying, "...there were also a few times when I just started talking, being like, hey, I'd like to add something there, and my mic was not on."

Yang's comments come off the heels of two explosive Democratic debates.


According to the New York Times, Yang spoke for the least amount of time in the debate - even ranking lowest out of all 20 candidates in both nights.
air time chart second democratic debate
© New York Times
Yang supporters bemoaned what they felt was clear bias from NBC. On Twitter, William LeGate wrote,

"I talked with Yang a bit... MSNBC cut off his microphone whenever he tried to interject, and they let other candidates like Biden & Bernie run as long as they wanted to. Considering they also called on Yang for the "China" question - I think MSNBC is just racist"


The frustration of supporters isn't just confined to the #YangGang - supporters of Tulsi Gabbard in the first debate noted that she was the only candidate asked an overtly negative question, especially as she hadn't gotten the chance to introduce herself to voters on the national stage.

NBC has yet to comment on the allegations from Andrew Yang.