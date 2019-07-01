© Agence France-Presse



Where did the troops loyal to the Crown come from?

"Spaniards and Canarians, count on death, even if you are indifferent, if you do not actively act in gratitude for the freedom of America. Americans, count on life, even if you are guilty," and that would give name to said period. Bolívar, at the end of the campaign, wrote to the Congress of New Granada that he had passed through nine cities and towns "where all Europeans and Canarians were shot, almost without exception."

A "falsifier, deserter, conspirator, liar, coward and plunderer," and a "false liberator who simply sought to preserve the power of the old Creole nobility to which he belonged."

© Wikipedia



The Bolívar of the 21st century

"Juan Guaido achieves the impossible, frees Venezuelan people from Maduro dictatorship"



"'Freedom!' shouts Venezuelan crowd after a welcome victory in Caracas"



"The blood spilled was not in vain: today Venezuela breathes freedom"



"Guaido's liberation campaign retakes Caracas with help from France and U.S. - Bolívarian forces defeated"