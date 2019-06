© Shutterstock / pathdoc

As Democratic candidate after Democratic candidate continues to find things to make "free," there's the inevitable question of who will pay for it. Free health care, free college, reparations for African Americans, back taxes for married gay people, canceling student loans - there are few proposals among the Democratic presidential field that don't involve someone paying up.Every proposal to make something "free" will involve plans to raise taxes and is aimed directly at the pockets of that generation. With the boomer generation largely retired, it's Generation X who will see their taxes spike if plans to cancel all student loans or create Medicare for All see fruition.In a time of obsessive "fairness," this seems pretty unfair.But they slowly rebuilt, and the same poll showed that Gen X had the fullest recovery from the recession and the lowest current rate of being "underwater" on their mortgages.Not that things are all rosy for the demographic.They also have more debt than the luckier generation behind them. An assessment last year by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve found that "the real average total debt balance was around $49,000 for Generation X members in 2004 and about $44,000 for millennials in 2017."Meanwhile, millennials have about 15 percent lower mortgage debt and far lower credit-card debt than Generation X did at the same point in their lives.But while members of Generation X always braced themselves for the worst, millennials may feel it can never happen to them.Yes, they're poor - because younger people are poorer than older people and this has always been the standard.And now it's not just millennials complaining about how hard they have it. A recent survey by Randstad and ApartmentGuide.com highlighted "43 percent of Gen Z workers say they can't afford to live near their jobs."Boo-hoo.The top age range of Generation Z is currently in their early 20s. A Pew survey looking at the lives of these post-millennials found they "overwhelmingly reside in metropolitan as opposed to rural areas." Yes, it's more expensive to live in cities than outside them, and, yes, when you're just getting started in your career you may have to commute.But, of course, Democrats like Elizabeth Warren have a plan for that. You pay, Generation X!