© ANI

Two women were beaten and had their heads shaved as retribution for reportedly resisting an attempted rape by a government official and his friends in Bihar, India. They were then paraded through the village by their attackers."Around 6.30 pm, half a dozen armed men forcibly entered my house and attempted to rape me. When my mother tried to save me, they started beating us," the young woman told police.Ward councillor Mohammad Khurshid is accused of being the leader of the group, and the girl told police that the local government official had been harassing her for several weeks."We have been beaten very badly. I have injuries all over my body and my daughter too has some injuries," her mother said of their ordeal.