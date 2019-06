© Getty Images

The man who allowed a private group to build a portion of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., is reportedly being charged with illegally constructing without a permit and could now face jail time.George Cudahy, owner of American Eagle Brick Factory, allowed the group We Build The Wall to use his property to build a portion of the wall but apparently did so without first securing the proper permits, according to KFOX 14 The city of Sunland Park filed a criminal complaint last month, and Cudahy failed to appear in court for his initial hearing last week. The city will reportedly file a criminal summons if Cudahy misses his next hearing.Sunland Park officials are alleging the wall portion was built illegally.The city made clear the legal action is against Cudahy, not We Build the Wall, a private group largely operational due to money raised through a GoFundMe page.Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) and former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, two high-profile supporters of the project, were in attendance last month when the group unveiled a half-mile stretch of the privately funded border wall.