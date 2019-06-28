© Charles J Sharp via CC BY-SA 4.0



a rail was able to evolve flightlessness independently on each occasion

A bird that previously went extinct rose from the dead after it evolved all over again, scientists have found.The last surviving flightless species of bird in the Indian Ocean, a type of rail, has actually been around before, the research found. It came back through a process called "iterative evolution", which saw it emerge twice over, the researchers found.It means that on two separate occasions - tens of thousands of years apart - a species of rail was able to colonise an atoll called Aldabra. In both cases it eventually became flightless, and those birds from the latter time can still be found on the island now.White-throated rails are roughly the size of a chicken. They come from Madagascar, but repeatedly colonise other isolated islands, growing in number and then heading out of the island where they began.Many of those that left to go north or south either died or were eaten. But some of the ones that headed eastwards went to live on the other ocean islands in the area, which includes Aldabra.Aldabra does not have predators, and so the rails gradually lost the ability to fly. But thenBy comparing the bones of those after and the ones before, researchers found that the evolution happened twice over a few thousand years ago.said lead researcher Dr Julian Hume, avian paleontologist and Research Associate at the Natural History Museum."Fossil evidence presented here is unique for rails, and epitomises the ability of these birds to successfully colonise isolated islands and evolve flightlessness on multiple occasions."There is no better evidence of such a process happening to a bird, the researchers said.Only on Aldabra, which has the oldest palaeontological record of any oceanic island within the Indian Ocean region, is fossil evidence available that demonstrates the effects of changing sea levels on," said co-author Professor David Martill, from the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Portsmouth.