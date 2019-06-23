© iStock



About the Author:

Christian Sorensen is a novelist and independent journalist. His work focuses on the U.S. war industry. His newscast is War Industry Muster, available on SoundCloud and YouTube. You can find some of his work at patreon.com/christiansorensen.

Last week two giant war corporations,The new behemoth, to be known as Raytheon Technologies, is expected to haveRecent history provides context to understand today's war industry and the nature of this merger.The nineteen-nineties witnessed a lot of mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. war industry. Some of the bigger moves wereThese moves occurred in parallel to another phenomenon: Home and abroad, theJobs that once were carried out by the troops (e.g. mowing the lawn, serving chow, logistics, eavesdropping on governments, transportation, combat) were increasingly in the private domain, up for grabs to the shrewdest corporation.This aligned well with President Clinton's other accomplishments in office:(e.g. expanding sanctions against Iran's oil sector in 1995, and launching industry ordnance at Afghanistan, the Balkans, Iraq, and Sudan);(via the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform & Immigrant Responsibility Act, the 1996 Prison Litigation Reform Act, the 1996 Personal Responsibility & Work Opportunity Act, and the 1994 Violent Crime Control & Law Enforcement Act); and(by passing NAFTA and the 1999 Financial Services Modernization Act and boosting spending on war). One of Clinton's most damaging achievements, thecomplemented these activities by deregulating the telecoms and allowing cross-ownership in corporate media, clogging the information space with info-tainment and permitting corporate ideology to further dominate our perception of the world around us.When the dust settled at the end of the 1990s,These corporations set out to please shareholders and insatiable Wall Street investment firms. The Pentagon had less leverage over the war industry at this time, because, in part, these three beasts were nearly the only game in town.influencing Capitol Hill with greater ferocity and creativity. Campaign contributions and lobbying expenditures increased. AndThe war industry also pursued more foreign military sales, includingWith Muslims to bomb and Asian countries to occupy, theAECOM buying URS in 2014; AMEC buying Foster Wheeler in 2014; PAE acquiring A-T Solutions in 2015; Northrop Grumman buying Orbital ATK in 2017; General Dynamics buying CSRA in 2018; and United Technologies absorbing Rockwell Collins in 2018. Most recently, SAIC purchased the IT powerhouse Engility, Parsons bought the geospatial corporation OGSystems, and Textron bought Howe & Howe Technologies, maker of combat vehicles.The CEOs of these corporations (William Brown and Chris Kubasik from Harris and L3, and Thomas Kennedy and Greg Hayes from Raytheon and United Technologies) will make millions from these deals.Together Harris and L3 sell a variety of goods and services, includingTogether Raytheon and United Technologies sell everything fromCyber software, nuclear weaponry, and hypersonic propulsion systems are sectors through which the war industry already profits while citing great power competition.Consolidation is not the only trend happening in the industry right now.he working class needs to beware of the other trends.Using corporate goods and services, the(carbon emissions, particulates, Superfund sites, and radioactivity included).These trends culminate in an increasingly precarious economic situation for anyone not sitting comfortably within the upper class.The racket of war will only end through education and concrete policy changes. The first major changes, of many, will be revoking corporate personhood and prohibiting war profiteering.An independent, environmental, intersectional mobilization of the working class will do the trick.