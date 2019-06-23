© Josh Edelson/Getty Images



"What we hope is that PG&E can come out of bankruptcy as soon as possible so these funds can be paid," John Fiske, a lawyer from a firm representing the agencies told Bloomberg.

The settlements will be paid out to 14 different bodies as part of the utility company's bankruptcy reorganization.The city of Paradise, which was all but destroyed in a wildfire in November, receives $270 million.Californian fire investigators said in May thatThe San Francisco-based utility company filed for bankruptcy in January 2019, citing billions of dollars in liabilities from lawsuits it is facing. The settlements announced on TuesdayBecause of its bankruptcy reorganization, any financial agreements PG&E reaches still need to be approved in court.PG&E told the Reuters news agency in a statement that the settlement marked an "important first step" for "orderly, fair and expeditious resolution" of wildfire claims against it.