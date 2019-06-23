© Associated Press/Cliff Owen



What is it?

seeks to lower American productive powers of labor and living standards

Where did it come from?

"Political unification in some sort of world government will be required... Even though... any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is unthinkable may at least become thinkable."

The Club of Rome and 1001 Trust

"In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill....All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself."

"[I]t helped launch modern environmental computer modeling and began our current globally focused environmental debate. After Limits [To Growth], environmentalists, scientists and policy-makers increasingly thought of ecological problems in planetary terms and as dynamically interconnected... It is worth revisiting Limits today because, more than any other book, it introduced the concept of anthropocentric climate change to a mass audience."

Malthusianism in Brief

"All children who are born beyond what would be required to keep up the population to a desired level must necessarily perish, unless room be made for them by the deaths of grown persons... therefore we should facilitate, instead of foolishly and vainly endeavoring to impede, the operations of nature in producing this mortality"

The Chaining of Prometheus

"Nature imposes definite constraints on technology itself and if man persists in ignoring them the net effect of his action in the long run can be to reduce rather than to increase nature's potential as a provider of resources and habitable space... But then, an obvious question arises: How can we stop man's creativeness?"

"How can we proclaim a moratorium on technology? It is impossible to destroy existing knowledge; impossible to paralyze man's inborn desire to learn, to invent and to innovate... In the final analysis we find that technology is merely a tool created by man in pursuit of his infinite aspirations and is not the significant element invading the natural environment. It is material growth itself that is the source of conflict between man and nature"

"The new wisdom prescribes that the additional R&D effort be devoted to the life sciences and social sciences rather than the physical sciences... to economic and social objectives rather than curiosity and discovery."

In Defense of Prometheus

"[I]f only we could destroy all that the Israelis have built up and reduce Palestine to a desert everyone would be equal and we could start to build a better world for the Arabs. Thus Lamontagne wants to destroy the National Research Council, the body that has nurtured and launched much of the government research and got the graduate programs going in our universities. It is a fault of the Trudeau administration which Lamontagne echoes."

"[T]he most subtle exercise of power, which obviates the necessity of close control, is infiltration by reliable people - the creation of a ruling elite...These Englishmen became known the world over as the rulers of the British Empire... With somewhat similar aims, the Public Service Commission is grooming future Canadian government managers to follow the general policies and precepts of the Treasury Board."

There Are No Limits To Growth

"It is not the growth of industry which destroys the world's forests. In most cases, the cause is a lack of industrial output, a lack of good industrial management of the ecosphere. Over the past fifteen years, the greatest single cause for destruction of the world's "ecology" has been the toleration of the policies demanded by the so called "ecologists," the so-called "neo-Malthusians" of the Club of Rome, of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), of the World Wildlife Fund, the Aspen Institute, the Ford Foundation, the 'Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. Sierra Club, and so forth and so on. We are not putting enough industrially-produced energy, in the form of water management, chemicals, and so forth, into the farming of the Earth's biosphere. At the same time, we are using biomass for fuel and other "traditional" uses, in cases we should be using nuclear-generated energy supplies, and using modern, industrially produced materials in place of timber for housing and so forth"

"The study itself [Limits to Growth] was most conspicuously fraudulent on two leading counts. First, in attempting to prove that industrial society was using up its remaining natural resources very rapidly, Meadows and Forrester greatly understated the known quantities of such resources. Second, more important, Meadows and Forrester projected the rate of consumption of natural resources by using systems of simultaneous linear equations. The very use of such linear equations for a computer "model" of that sort, builds into the computer projections the assumption that absolutely no technological progress is occurring in society. In fact, technological progress, including fundamental redefinitions of what "natural resources" means, has been the outstanding feature of European civilization for five hundred years. The Limits to Growth depended upon the assumption that such technological progress had come to a sudden, absolute stop."

Entropic or Anti-Entropic

The BRI and the REAL New Deal

the Green New Deal is nothing other than a new form of eugenics masquerading as a socially conscious reform of the system.

"For a civilization to endure, efforts must be made to keep it alive and build on its heritage from one generation to the next. More importantly, a civilization needs to adapt itself to the changing times and break new ground. The history of world civilizations tells us that every civilization needs to advance with the times and take in the best of its age in order to develop itself. We need to come up with new ideas to add impetus and inspiration to the development of our civilizations. With these efforts, we will deliver achievements for our civilizations to transcend time and space and have a lasting appeal. To spur people's innovation and creativity, the best way is to come into contact with different civilizations, see the strengths of others and draw upon them."

