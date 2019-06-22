© BBC/Handout via REUTERS

It's "odd" that the UK Prime Minister comes to power after a closed-door vote within his own party and not through a nationwide election, but Moscow is ready to work with anyone who will end up in Number 10, Vladimir Putin said.While the UK loves lecturing Russia on democracy, the peculiarities of its own political system may raise more than a few eyebrows, Putin told Rossyia-1 broadcaster on Saturday. "Take the way the first man in the country, the head of the UK's executive branch, is propelled to power," he offered.Putin spoke as the race to become the next Conservative Party leader - and thus the UK's Prime Minister- comes to a climax. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the two candidates who survived the latest round of the internal Tory contest, with the former being the likeliest candidate to end up at 10 Downing Street.Johnson, who got the backing of 160 Tory MPs and Hunt, who scored just 77, will now face a party-wide vote involving up to 160,000 conservatives. The result of the final vote is due by late-July.Whatever the result may be, Russia "will respect it," Putin stressed, adding that "we will work with anyone who wants to work with us."UK leaders seem reluctant to repair ties with Russia but British business circles are not, he pointed out. "Their business people want to enter and expand their presence in Russian market," Putin revealed, telling the news channel he hopes that the next UK government will bear that in mind.