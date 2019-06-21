more than 20 cm this late in June seems to be pretty excessive even by the heartiest of standards. Up to 25 cm had already fallen over higher terrain near Banff and Jasper by early Friday morning

Snow in June? You're thinking Calgary, but it's not. It's the Okanagan Connector. pic.twitter.com/WkkQR0BmH2 — Travis Lowe (@Travis_Global) June 19, 2019



THIS IS SUMMER IN WESTERN CANADA

Snowfall to valley bottom in Kananaskis Village this morning...wet snow avalanches reported, as the alpine picks up large amounts of snow today! #abstorm https://t.co/nM6k8rYQlh — Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) June 21, 2019



Road update for Jasper National Park:

Traffic is moving slowly on Icefields Parkway near Columbia Icefields.

Travel is NOT RECOMMENDED for Icefields Parkway.

Always check https://t.co/SYz4cozZ5N for road conditions.

Webcam: https://t.co/1OJJgkNXbE — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) June 20, 2019



25cm of snow measured today the Columbia Icefields and Glacier Skywalk. I don't see many people out on the buried patio this evening #abstorm pic.twitter.com/WVGGiruG8t — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) June 21, 2019



These snowy scenes may be difficult to digest, especially since it's the first day of SUMMER!We're thinking Mother Nature may have our seasons confused as parts of western Canada face a HEAVY swath of snow right on the first day of summer.Instead of abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures more reminiscent of the favoured season, snowfall warnings have stretched across the higher elevations of the Rockies and into parts of the B.C. Interior this week. That's as an extremely slow and moisture-packed system dumps heavy, flooding rains on other parts of the Prairies.While this early summer snow isn't completely unheard of for the region,