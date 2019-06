© Rik Soderlund



The size of the first population of people needed to arrive, survive, and thrive in what is now Australia is revealed in two studies published today.But this was no accidental migration, as our work shows the first arrivals must have been planned.Our data suggest the ancestors of the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and Melanesian peoples first made it to Australia as part of an organised, technologically advanced migration to start a new life.The continent of Australia that the first arrivals encountered wasn't what we know as Australia today. Instead, right up until about 8,000-10,000 years ago (try this interactive online tool to view the changes of Sahul's coastline over the past 100,000 years).When we talk about how and in what ways people first arrived in Australia, we really mean in Sahul.But how can we possibly infer what happened when people first arrived tens of millennia ago?It turns out there are several ways we can look indirectly at:Our two new studies - published in Scientific Reports and Nature Ecology and Evolution - addressed these questions.To do this,It turns out the northern route connecting the current-day islands of Mangoli Buru , and Seram into Bird's Head (West Papua) would probably have been easier to navigate than the southern route from Alor and Timor to the now-drowned Sahul Shelf off the modern-day Kimberley While the southern route via the Sahul Shelf is less likely, it would still have been possible.Next, we extended these demographic models to work out how many people would have had to arrive to survive in a new island continent, and to estimate the number of people the landscape could support.We applied a unique combination of:Any fewer than that, and they probably would not have survived - for the same reasons that it is unlikely that an endangered species can recover from only a few remaining individuals.Our results are similar to findings from several studies that also suggest this number of people is required to populate a new environment successfully, especially as people spread out of Africa and arrived in new regions around the world.The overall implications of these results are fascinating. They verify that the first ancestors of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and Melanesian people to arrive in Sahul possessed sophisticated technological knowledge to build watercraft, and they were able to plan, navigate, and make complicated, open-ocean voyages to transport large numbers of people toward targeted destinations.Our results also suggest that they did so by making many directed voyages, potentially over centuries, providing the beginnings of the complex, interconnected Indigenous societies that we see across the continent today.These findings are a testament to the remarkable sophistication and adaptation of the first maritime arrivals in Sahul tens of thousands of years ago.